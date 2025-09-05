  • Menu
Nara Lokesh meets PM Modi, discussions on AP's development and central assistance

Nara Lokesh meets PM Modi, discussions on AP's development and central assistance
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh State Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh paid a visit to the national capital, Delhi, where he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Andhra Pradesh State Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh paid a visit to the national capital, Delhi, where he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a 45-minute discussion on key issues affecting the state. During this meeting, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the YogaAndhra Table Book.

Minister Lokesh raised various topics, including the need for central government assistance to Andhra Pradesh, the status of pending projects, the implementation of central schemes, and the current political landscape. He also congratulated the Prime Minister on the recent rationalisation of GST slabs and the implementation of relevant reforms.

Expressing gratitude, Lokesh thanked Modi for reducing taxes on a range of goods used in the education sector. He shared details regarding investments in Andhra Pradesh, the establishment of new industries, and the accomplishments of the AP team’s recent visit to Singapore. Additionally, Minister Lokesh expressed his appreciation to the Prime Minister for the decision to set up a semiconductor unit in the state, highlighting its significance for local development.

