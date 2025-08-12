'Nation First' must be everyone's motto: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared that the primary goal of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is to foster a sense of national unity, transcending differences of caste, religion, region, and language.

Speaking at ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme at Tummalapallivari Kshetraiah Kalakshetram here on Monday, the Chief Minister said the ‘Tiranga’ (the tricolor flag) is not just about hoisting a flag, but about fostering a deeper sense of patriotism.

Naidu began the event by paying floral tributes to Pingali Venkayya, the designer of the national flag, and subsequently unveiled a book on his life story.

"I have attended many programmes in this Kalakshetram, but participating in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' gives me a special joy," Naidu said. "The tricolor flag is what moves every Indian, makes the entire nation proud, and evokes a strong sense of emotion."

The Chief Minister expressed immense pride that Pingali Venkayya, a Telugu native, designed the world's most powerful national flag. "The flag is not just a piece of cloth; it is the honour of our nation," he said. Naidu also paid tributes to other freedom fighters from the Telugu region, such as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Tanguturi Prakasam, Gottipati Brahmayya, Sardar Gouthu Latchanna, and Duggirala Gopalakrishnaiah, noting that they had fought against the British even before the first war of independence in 1857. "India will not bow down to anyone on the matter of national integrity. When it comes to the welfare and security of the country, we are all united," Naidu asserted, recalling the unity displayed during the Kargil War and the Pahalgam incident. "Today, India is a strong nation, emerging as a Vishwaguru." He praised the armed forces for their relentless fight against terrorism, citing the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ initiative.

Speaking on the economy, Naidu credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for transforming India. "Under Modi's 11-year rule, our economy has jumped from 11th to 4th place, and it is on track to become the 3rd largest by 2028," he said. He expressed confidence that by 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence, the country will be a global powerhouse. He also set a target for Andhra Pradesh to become the number one state in India by 2047.

Addressing US President Donald Trump's comment calling India's economy ‘dead’, Naidu countered, "The future will decide whose economy is dead. Our economy is a 'good economy,' and the services of Indians are essential to the world”. The Chief Minister urged that the national flag be hoisted on every home and office from August 13 to 15.