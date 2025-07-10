Live
New additional classrooms inaugurated at ZPHS
MLA Bonela Vijay Chandra inaugurated newly constructed additional classrooms at the Zilla Parishad High School in Narsipuram, Parvathipuram Mandal on Wednesday.
Parvathipuram: MLA Bonela Vijay Chandra inaugurated newly constructed additional classrooms at the Zilla Parishad High School in Narsipuram, Parvathipuram Mandal on Wednesday. Accompanied by education officials and school staff, the MLA interacted with the teachers and inquired about various issues being faced by the school.
He assured the staff of his commitment to providing the necessary facilities for the development of the institution. Recalling his own student days at the same school, the MLA pledged to transform it into the number one school in the district. He requested the teachers to submit a detailed report on the school’s requirements and promised to address them and elevate the institution’s standards.
The MLA emphasised the importance of maintaining a clean environment and instructed the teachers to ensure smooth and effective teaching practices.
Meanwhile, ahead of his birthday on Thursday, the high school teachers, students, and local TDP leaders extended their heartfelt wishes to MLA Vijay Chandra. They felicitated him with a shawl and expressed their hope that he would achieve evengreater heights in public service.