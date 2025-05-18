Nidadavolu witnesses development worth Rs 105 Cr: Tourism minister

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh, announced that development works worth Rs 105.80 crore have been undertaken in Nidadavolu within just 11 months.

Speaking at a meeting with municipal officials on Saturday, the minister expressed his commitment to transform Nidadavolu into one of the most developed towns in the state.

He said that they are working towards making Nidadavolu a model town in all sectors. The goal is to ensure equal development for both urban and rural areas, Durgesh added.

Of the Rs 105.80 crore, Rs 15.75 crore has been allocated from general municipal funds for 240 development projects. So far, 187 of these projects, costing Rs 8.12 crore, have been completed. Major initiatives include beautification, road construction, water supply enhancements, and waste management improvements.

Durgesh noted the launch of the ‘Good Morning Nidadavolu’ programme starting June 1, where officials will address unresolved local issues through direct interaction with residents once a week. He also said that Rs 4.50 crore from the 15th Finance Commission has been secured to fund waste management, drinking water supply, and drain maintenance.

Furthermore, Rs 83.82 crore has been secured for the town’s water grid project under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, ensuring a steady supply of Godavari waters to Nidadavolu. An additional Rs 1 crore from Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA) is being utilised for the construction of a road connecting Ramadasu Street and U Shopping Complex.

To enhance public safety, approximately 250 CCTV cameras will be installed across Nidadavolu. Durgesh mentioned that while CSR funds from ONGC and GAIL will be sought for this purpose, these organisations have already expressed their willingness to support the initiative.

The minister also outlined plans to modernise the local hospital, upgrading it from a 30-bed to a 100-bed facility. A sports stadium will be established following Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s approval.

Durgesh criticised the previous YSRCP government, accusing it of delaying the distribution of TIDCO houses to beneficiaries. “We have brought this issue to the attention of the Chief Minister, and the second phase of TIDCO houses will soon be handed over to beneficiaries,” he assured.

In a significant boost to local tourism, Rs 3 crore will be invested to develop Nidadavolu as a tourist destination under the Akhanda Godavari Project. Plans include the introduction of boating facilities in the canal and the development of a cafeteria for tourists.

Municipal Chairman Bhupati Adinarayana, Commissioner T Krishnaveni, and other municipal officials were present at the meeting.