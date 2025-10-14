No hurdles to development of ‘self-financing’ Amaravati: CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) complex, marking what he described as the “formal beginning of Amaravati’s capital development journey” and reaffirming that there are “no hurdles to the capital’s progress”.

The just-inaugurated seven-storey CRDA building (G+7), constructed at Maipadu Gate, is the first completed structure in the Amaravati capital region after the restart of Amaravati works, following the formation of the TDP-led NDA government in June 2024.

Designed to house the CRDA, Amaravati Development Corporation Limited, and all the wings of the Municipal Department under one roof, the complex has been awarded the Net Zero Energy (Design) certification by the Indian Green Building Council for its sustainable and energy-efficient features.

Naidu, accompanied by farmers who had given up their land for the capital under the land pooling scheme, inspected the new complex and reviewed its facilities. "For anything we need land, you have to remember that. We don't build a capital in the sky, we cannot build," the CM said, while thanking and congratulating the farmers. He observed that they were the reason for the inauguration of the CRDA building on Monday.

Until now, AP has pooled 54,000 acres for Naidu's dream project Amaravati.

Of this, 34,281 acres were pooled from 29,881 farmers belonging to 29 villages. Most of those who had parted with their land are Dalits.

At a review later, he directed the officials concerned to expedite the completion of all pending Amaravati buildings within scheduled timelines.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the farmers, Naidu recalled Amaravati’s origins after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. “The state was divided without a capital. We envisioned Amaravati as a people’s capital. Farmers showed us the way through the successful land pooling model—an example to the world,” he said.

Unlike Amaravati, Naidu asserted, Hyderabad was endowed with a lot of government land when the (undivided AP) capital was being built and noted that the Cyberabad area did not develop during the Nizam's reign. He said that area was used as a grazing ground for horses. "So many government lands in that place and many people left Hyderabad for Pakistan and left their lands also. I took all of them and brick by brick developed them. I have that experience," he said, recalling his earlier stints as CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Crediting Amaravati farmers, Naidu said when he didn't know what to do, they showed him the way forward and exhorted that any project he took up had "never failed."

According to the CM, Amaravati made history for the first time in the world for which everybody pooled land. He expressed happiness that the CRDA building has started and called it just the beginning, adding that government and private buildings will come up in the future.

The TDP supremo promised to cooperate with Amaravati farmers in all ways until they realize the fruits of their sacrifice and reminded them that he witnessed their difficulties and the campaigns they had carried out. "I will not forget you. If I forget you, it is tantamount to forgetting the sacrifice you made. Will remember you and your sacrifice. I am not saying it is over. We just started today. The beginning of our journey," he told the farmers.

Characterizing the inauguration of the CRDA building as “the beginning of the capital’s rebirth”, Naidu lauded the women farmers for their perseverance during the previous government’s tenure. “Farmers will soon reap the fruits of their struggle—double respect and double benefits,” he assured.

Outlining his vision, Naidu pledged to develop Amaravati into a “Quantum Valley”, inspired by Hyderabad’s HI-TEC City. “When we began HI-TEC City, land cost Rs 1 lakh per acre; today it is Rs 177 crore. Amaravati will witness similar growth. We are building it on a self-financing model, with no obstacles to progress,” he said.

Calling Amaravati “a self-financing project”, Naidu highlighted that he is not spending even a single pie from the exchequer. "I am telling one thing to all the critics, you always criticise. I did not spend even Re 1 of government money in Hyderabad. I built building after building with my smartness and automatically taxes rose," he said.

Back in May, Naidu had informed the Finance Commission that Amaravati needs Rs 77,249 crore for its construction, a city with a focus on sustainability, innovation and inclusive growth. Out of this, he had said that Rs 31,000 crore was secured from the World Bank, HUDCO and KfW (German development bank) while another Rs 47,000 crore was needed for Amaravati. As the government is poised to procure more land for the greenfield capital city, Naidu drove home the message that if Amaravati stops where it is now then it will end up as a small city.

Highlighting growing FDI inflows into Visakhapatnam and the upcoming Google Data Center, Naidu said, “The future belongs to quantum, data, and AI sectors. Amaravati will emerge as the focal point of administration and innovation.”

Naidu concluded by emphasising the importance of political stability, saying: “The NDA government’s continuity, with the support of Pawan Kalyan and the BJP, is crucial for Andhra Pradesh’s progress. My only focus is the people and their future.”

Underscoring the importance of the NDA government being in power in the future, he said India will become the number one economy by 2047 and Andhra Pradesh its engine.

Union Minister Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Minister Dr. P. Narayana, MLAs T. Sravan Kumar, Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao, Dhulipala Narendra, Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, and other senior officials attended the ceremony.