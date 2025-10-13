Noonipalle residents fume over bad roads

Nandyal: Residents of Noonipalle in Nandyal district have expressed deep anguish over the poor condition of the main road stretching from the railway gate to the overhead water tank.

Locals allege that the road was dug up for laying water pipelines but was never restored, leaving it in a dangerous state for commuters. They pointed out that even water supply through the new pipeline has not been ensured, compounding the hardship faced by the people.

With Prime Minister scheduled to visit Nandyal district on October 16, citizens say the current state of infrastructure is an embarrassment to the constituency represented by a minister in the state cabinet.

Former district leader of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Awaaz district secretary Mastan Vali, held officials and elected representatives fully responsible for the negligence.

He alleged that contractors had taken up tenders with clear conditions to restore roads after laying the pipelines, but those norms were blatantly violated.

“Municipality collects charges from households for water connections, but when it comes to following the rules, both the officials and the contractors ignore their duty,” he said. He warned that even light rainfall would make the roads dangerous for pedestrians and vehicles alike.

Residents have highlighted how vehicles including cars, tractors and autos are forced to take risky diversions due to potholes and broken stretches, leading to frequent accidents. Locals say they have repeatedly requested the municipal authorities to take immediate repair measures, but no action has been initiated so far. “While the government boasts of spending crores of rupees on roads, the ground reality in Noonepalle tells a different story,” A local resident remarked.

Mastan Vali further criticized the functioning of Nandyal Municipality, accusing it of being caught in corruption and inefficiency.

He urged ministers, MLAs, councilors, and R&B officials to immediately take up the road restoration work to uphold the credibility of the State government led by N Chandrababu Naidu.

He also called on the coalition partners Bharatiya Janata Party, Telugu Desam Party, and Jana Sena Party to act decisively to address public concerns.

“People will reward those who work for their welfare. If the government continues to ignore these issues, it will have to face consequences in the next elections,” Mastan Vali warned.