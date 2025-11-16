NSS camp concludes

Nellore: The week-long NSS camp of Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU), headed by programme officer B Venkatasubba Reddy on various social activities at Yerraguntapalem village of Venkatachalam mandal was concluded on Saturday.

During the week-long programme, commenced from November 8, students conducted awareness camps on various issues like health, environmental protection, need to maintain sanitation in village, eradication of social evils etc for villagers.

On the concluding day, NSS programme officer B Venkatasubba Reddy has said that such camps organised by NSS will help to motivate people on various issues.

Venkatachalam MPDO B Kalpana appreciated volunteers and said NSS has been playing a crucial role in the development of villages in Venkatachalam mandal.