  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

NSS camp concludes

  • Created On:  16 Nov 2025 10:39 AM IST
NSS camp concludes
X

Venkatachalam MPDO B Kalpana issuing appreciation letter to NSS programme officer B Venkatasubba Reddy at Yerraguntapalem village on Saturday

Nellore: The week-long NSS camp of Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU), headed by programme officer B Venkatasubba Reddy on various social activities at Yerraguntapalem village of Venkatachalam mandal was concluded on Saturday.

During the week-long programme, commenced from November 8, students conducted awareness camps on various issues like health, environmental protection, need to maintain sanitation in village, eradication of social evils etc for villagers.

On the concluding day, NSS programme officer B Venkatasubba Reddy has said that such camps organised by NSS will help to motivate people on various issues.

Venkatachalam MPDO B Kalpana appreciated volunteers and said NSS has been playing a crucial role in the development of villages in Venkatachalam mandal.

Tags

NSS campsocial awarenesssanitationenvironmental protectionvillage developmentVSU volunteers

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

How AI, behavioural science, and digital wellness will shape childhood

How AI, behavioural science, and digital wellness will shape childhood

National News

More
Share it
X