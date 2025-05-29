NTR remembered as visionary leader on birth anniversary

Kurnool: A grand celebration marked the birth anniversary of legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on Wednesday at the Sunayana Auditorium, Kurnool Collectorate. District Collector P. Ranjith Basha led the tributes, hailing NTR as a visionary who championed welfare governance through groundbreaking reforms.

Born on May 28, 1923, in Nimmakuru village, NTR rose from humble beginnings to become a towering figure in Telugu cinema and politics. Collector Basha, recalling a visit to Nimmakuru during his tenure as RDO, noted that NTR’s journey—from student to celebrated actor to political icon—continues to inspire generations.

“NTR exemplified how talent and determination unlock great opportunities,” said Basha, highlighting the actor-politician’s meteoric rise in politics. Within just nine months of launching the Telugu Desam Party, NTR became Chief Minister—a rare achievement in Indian history.

His impactful welfare schemes, including the iconic Rs. 2 per kg rice program, transformed food security and influenced similar initiatives across India. NTR served nearly seven years as Chief Minister and was honoured with the Padma Shri and multiple Filmfare awards.

Celebrated for his mythological and patriotic film roles, NTR’s portrayals in Sardar Paparayudu and Bobbili Puli stirred national pride. His depictions of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna left audiences in awe, said the Collector.

Joint Collector Dr. B. Navya praised the government’s decision to declare NTR’s birth anniversary a state festival. Cultural performances and nostalgic songs by local artist Maddaiah added colour to the tribute.

Floral tributes were paid to NTR’s statue, with dignitaries and NGO representatives attending the event.