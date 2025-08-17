Live
Nutritious food distributed to cancer patients
Nellore: Jana Sena Party district general secretary and Nellore city observer Kishore Gunukula and other leaders distributed nutritious food to about 100 cancer patients from poor financial background, at Abiding Hope Church, Kondaiyapalem Gate Centre and Nellore Rural on Saturday.
Social worker Titus Nirmal Kumar, who organised the distribution, has been supplying nutritious food to HIV-affected children for the past several years. Now, he started providing monthly nutritional food to poor cancer patients.
Speaking on the occasion, JSP leader Kishore criticised that they previous YSRCP government had stopped providing medicines to cancer patients. Assuring that all such issues will be taken to Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and alliance leaders for consideration, he urged wealthy individuals and leaders under P4 scheme to adopt cancer-affected families and provide them guidance and support.
He announced that public grievances would be accepted every Wednesday and Saturday during Janavani programme at party office in Gomati Nagar.