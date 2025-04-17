Officials told to ensure adequate availability of sand at stock points

Eluru: District In-charge Collector P Dhatri Reddy has instructed the Mines Department officials to formulate a robust plan to ensure availability of sand at sand stock points as per the district requirements.

The district-level sand committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of the In-charge Collector at Collectorate on Wednesday. Addressing the meeting, Dhatri said that steps should be taken to ensure that sand is stored at the stock points so that it is available to the people through the free sand policy and for the development and construction works being carried out by various government departments in the district.

She also instructed the transport department officials to finalise the transport charges for transporting sand from the stock points to the consumers. She said that steps should be taken to prevent illegal transportation of sand by keeping a tight vigil with CCTV cameras at stock points. The vehicles usedfor supply from the stock point to the consumers should have a GPS system and the movements of the vehicles should be monitored from time to time. Due to the summer, the water flow in the Godavari River is low and the availability of sand is high. Keeping in mind the sand requirements in theupcoming monsoon season in the district, sand should be stored at stock points accordingly, she said.

Additional SP Nakka Suryachandra Rao, Deputy Transport Commissioner Sheikh Karim, RTOs Krishna Rao and Madani, Deputy Director of Mines Department B Ravikumar, RWS SE Trinath Babu, and officials from various departments participated in the meeting.