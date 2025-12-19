RBI Guv hails Revanth govt’s financial policies

Hyderabad: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra praised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for pursuing sustainable financial policies by the state government. The RBI Governor paid a courtesy visiton the Chief Minister here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed the RBI Governor about the reforms introduced by the government in the power sector and the establishment of the third DISCOM. The steps initiated to increase the use of Solar power were also discussed.

Malhotra requested the CM to notify the BUDS Act and also explained the initiative being taken by the RBI regarding the Unified Lending Interface (ULI) and the campaign on the government and private deposits claims. The RBI Governorhoped that the state government would move forward by introducing more reforms and envisage plans for the development of the state.