EC commends officials for smooth conduct of GP polls

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission (EC) on Thursday announced that panchayat elections across Telangana concluded peacefully.

In a statement, the Election Commission informed that no major untoward incidents occurred anywhere, and security arrangements were effectively implemented. With the election process completed, the election code in force across the state was lifted from 5 PM. The State Election Commission directed that compensation be paid immediately to the families of officials and staff who died while performing election duties.

The Election Commission clarified that there should be no negligence in this regard and instructed district collectors to take special measures to ensure justice for the affected families. It also advised speeding up the compensation payment process.

The EC commended the services of officials, police personnel, and other staff involved in conducting the elections. It expressed gratitude to the public for cooperating in peacefully exercising their voting rights. With the successful conclusion of the panchayat elections, the democratic process in the state’s rural local bodies has been further strengthened, the Election Commission said.