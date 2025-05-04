Officials told to provide quality medical care for accident victims

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjit Basha has instructed hospital authorities to provide best possible medical treatment to the victims injured in a road accident near Bairluty village in Nandyal district.

Five persons were killed and 19 others were severely injured in an accident near Bairluty village while returning from Srisailam visit on Saturday.

The Collector on Saturday visited victims at the hospital and enquired about their health and offered support.

Collector Basha assured the victims that all necessary measures are being taken to provide quality healthcare. He directed medical authorities to provide comprehensive treatment to all those injured.

GGH Superintendent Dr Venkateswarlu briefed the Collector on victims’ health status and the treatment being administered. GGD Superintendent Dr Venkateswarlu,Hospital Administrator Sindhu Subrahmanyam, Director, Nai Brahmin Corporation Vijay Kumar, State Secretary of Nai Brahmin Association Rangaswamy and district president Veeranna and others accompanied the Collector.