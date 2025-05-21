One detained under PD Act

Live
Parvathipuram: Ina significant crackdown on illicit liquor operations, the District Collector and Magistrate of Parvathipuram Manyam A. Shyam Prasad has approved the invocation of the Preventive Detention (PD) Act, resulting in the arrest and detention of one person for having several criminal cases.
The action was taken under the ongoing “Natu Sara Nirmulana Program - Navodayam 2.0”, a state-level initiative aimed at curbing the manufacture and distribution of illicit liquor. Excise superentendent B. Srinathudu said that Rayapalli Vinod (31) of Gumada village in Komarada mandal has a record of 11 cases related to the illegal manufacture and sale of ID (illicitly distilled) liquor. Authorities have seized 890 litres of ID liquor and 7 vehicles in connection with these cases. His continued engagement in such activities, which are considered a threat to public safety and order, led to his detention. He has been lodged at Visakhapatnam Central Jail.” Srinathudu said.