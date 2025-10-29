One killed, several injured as RTC bus collides with lorry

Nandyal: A tragic road accident occurred near Owk in Nandyal district on Tuesday when an APSRTC bus traveling from Banaganapalle to Tadipatri was hit by a lorry.

In the mishap, a 55-year-old woman, identified as Chakali Lakshmi Devi, lost her life on the spot.

Fourteen passengers sustained minor injuries and were immediately shifted to the Owk Community Health Centre for treatment. Two others, including the bus driver and a passenger with serious injuries, were later referred to the Nandyal Government Hospital for better medical care. Minister for Roads & Buildings, Investments, and Infrastructure, BC Janardhan Reddy, expressed deep sorrow over the death of the woman and concern for the injured passengers. Despite being on an official visit to Mumbai, the minister personally contacted the Nandyal District Collector to review the situation and directed the officials to ensure all necessary medical facilities for the injured.

He instructed local police and revenue officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and take preventive measures to avoid such mishaps in the future.

He also assured that the State government will extend full support to the bereaved family of the deceased woman. Authorities at the scene reported that the condition of the injured passengers remains stable and urged the public not to panic.

Emergency teams and transport department officials reached the site promptly and ensured that rescue and medical operations were carried out efficiently.