Ongole: Youth asked to avail services of RUDSETI

Ongole: The APIIC zonal manager ML Narasimha Rao, lead district chief manager K Yugandhar, district industries corporation general manager G Chandrasekhar said that the unemployed youth should utilise the training services offered by the Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI) to settle in their life and earn a decent income. They participated as chief guests in the inauguration of 30 days training programmes in electrical motor rewinding and repair service, photography and women tailoring at the RUDSETI on Thursday.



The RUDSETI, which is jointly established by the Syndicate Bank, Canara Bank, and Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Educational Trust will conduct the free training programme on its premises in Ongole and offers free boarding and lodging to the candidates. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, RUDSETI Director G S Murthy said they were offering international standard training for the candidates along with personality development and soft skills coaching by providing tasty and home-like food and accommodation.

The RUDSETI faculty Srikanth, Sudheer, Mahendra, Chandu and others also participated in the programme.