Over 200 students from govt college secure ranks in PGCETs

Rajamahendravaram: The Government Degree College (Autonomous) here has once again demonstrated its academic excellence, with more than 200 students securing ranks in various postgraduate entrance examinations for the academic year 2025–26. Students from the college achieved notable success in AP ICET, APPGCET, CUCET, and AP EDCET.

S Komali from the Mathematics department secured the 3rd rank in the AP EDCET-2025. In AP ICET, over 60 students secured ranks within the top 1,000, including ranks 153, 209, 261, and 263.

In APPGCET-2025, more than 150 students earned commendable ranks across various departments such as English, Telugu, Commerce, Economics, Life Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Geology, Mathematics, Computer Science and Geography.

Principal Dr Ramachandra RK congratulated all the successful students and appreciated the faculty for their outstanding mentoring and academic support. This achievement is attributed to the special postgraduate coaching classes organised during the summer vacation, where faculty members extended dedicated academic support and mentoring.

Vice-Principal Dr Sriram Murthy and PG coordinator Dr B Mallikarjuna also extended their best wishes to the achievers. The Heads of Departments expressed pride in the students’ achievements and attributed their success to consistent preparation,disciplined study habits, and the college’s academic environment.