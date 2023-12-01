Pakala: Call to avail Central, State govts’ welfare schemes

Pakala (Prakasam Dist): Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy along with the district collector AS Dinesh Kumar participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at Pakala village in Singarayakonda mandal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, MP said that every eligible beneficiary should utilise the welfare programmes and schemes being implemented by the State and Central governments. The Union government is organising a special programme in the name of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to create awareness on welfare schemes and development programmes introduced and implemented by it. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with beneficiaries of various programmes. The officials selected beneficiaries from Pakala village in Andhra Pradesh along with villages in four other states.

K Venkata Ramanamma of Kanigiri, MP Magunta said that the Union government is extending support to the welfare and development programmes of the State government.

Collector Dinesh Kumar said that they are creating awareness of the schemes and development programmes among the public, as part of the ongoing yatra and appreciated one of the beneficiaries for coming forward to use mechanisation tools in agriculture.

The Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra AP in-charge M Ramachandrudu said that the Union government has set a target to make India a developed nation by 2047. As a part of the yatra, they are creating awareness on 17 welfare programmes.

Officials distributed three vehicles worth Rs 41.50 lakh with a 45 per cent subsidy, Rs 4.80 crore worth bank linkage loans to 24 self-help groups, felicitated ClAP Mitras, performed Srimantham to several women and distributed stoves to beneficiaries of Ujwal Bharat connections as part of the programme.

The SERP CEO Mohammad Imtiaz, joint collector K Srinivasulu, RDO Visveswara Rao, Coromandel International AVP Dr Binaya Parida, Andhra RBH KSR Chakravarthy, ZP vice-chairperson Aruna, MPP Katta Sobharani, sarpanch Saikam Chandrasekhar and other officials and public representatives were present.