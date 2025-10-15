Palle Panduga 2.0 to change rural landscape: Pawan

Mangalagiri: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that Palle Panduga 2.0 should be designed to sustain and build upon the success of the earlier phase of Palle Panduga, ensuring a complete transformation of the state’s rural landscape.

Chairing a review meeting with senior officials of the panchayat raj and rural development at his camp office on Tuesday, the Deputy CM reviewed preparations for the soon-to-be-launched Palle Panduga 2.0 initiative.

He directed officials to prepare comprehensive plans aimed at promoting urban-level infrastructure and facilities in villages. The review covered key focus areas such as road development, new road construction, repair works, establishment of cattle shelters (Goshalas), and the creation of magic drains for improved sanitation. Senior officials including special chief secretary of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Commissioner Krishnateja, OSD Venkatakrishna, chief engineer (panchayat raj) Balu Nayak, and other senior officials participated in the review meeting. Deputy CM reiterated that Palle Panduga 2.0 should serve as a catalyst for a vibrant and self-reliant rural Andhra Pradesh, setting a benchmark for holistic rural development.