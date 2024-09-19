Pavitrotsavams conclude

Tirupati : The annual Pavitrotsavams at Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanoor concluded on a grand religious note on Wednesday.

As a part it Visesha Puja, followed by Maha Purnahuti, Shanti Homam, Kumbha Samprokshana, Niveda were organised.

In the evening, Chakra Snanam was performed and Sri Sundararaja Swamy along with Sri Padmavati Ammavaru blessed devotees in a procession.

JEO Goutami, Temple Deputy EO Govindarajan and others were present.