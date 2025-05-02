Pawan declares MGNREGS workers as shramiks

Mangalagiri: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Pawan Kalyan on Thursday extended International Workers’ Day greetings to every worker contributing to the nation’s development. On the occasion, he announced that MGNREGS workers would henceforth be referred to as “MGNREGS Shramiks” instead of “coolies.”

He held a cordial meeting with MGNREGS workers in Mangalagiri and interacted with workers from various districts to understand their issues.

Pawan Kalyan said, “villages are the pillars of national development. I have a deep affection for rural areas and constantly aspire for their well-being. Understanding the value of labor, I recognise the worth of MGNREGS workers. Without those who toil, there would be no infrastructure, green cover, or progress in our country. Therefore, we must honor workers as builders of the nation. On this Workers’ Day, we recognise you not as coolies but as Shramiks who sweat for nation-building. From today, we will address you as MGNREGS Shramiks.”

During a visit to Mogalturu, Commissioner of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Krishna Teja noticed that MGNREGS workers lacked coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. One crore MGNREGS workers were enrolled in a single day under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Yojana and Jeevan Jyoti Yojana. This ensures Rs. 2 lakh in compensation for families of workers who lose their lives in accidents. Measures were taken to ensure workers receive the government-mandated wage of Rs. 307 per day.

Pawan stressed that rainwater must not be wasted. Rainwater harvesting systems should be set up for every household and community building.

The programme was attended by Principal Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Commissioner Krishna Teja, NREGS Director Shanmukh, and other senior officials.