Pawan Kalyan Gives Property Tax Relief to Defence Personnel in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has announced that homes owned by Defence personnel in village areas (gram panchayats) will not have to pay property tax.

This rule was earlier only for retired soldiers or those working at border areas. Now, it will include all active Army, Navy, Air Force, CRPF, and paramilitary staff, no matter where they are posted.

Kalyan shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “This decision shows our respect for the brave people who protect our country. Their service is priceless.”

He also said that the tax exemption will apply to the house where the Defence person or their husband or wife lives or owns together.

This step was taken after a suggestion from the Director of Sainik Welfare, and it shows the state’s gratitude to those in uniform.