Pawan Kalyan’s remarks irrelevant: Rudra Raju

Rajamahendravaram: Criticising Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his controversial remarks, senior Congress leader and CWC member Gidugu Rudra Raju said the Congress party does not have the time or patience to respond to leaders like him, who frequently shift their ideologies and confuse the public.

Speaking to media here, Rudra Raju expressed strong disapproval of Pawan Kalyan’s recent comments, in which he accused Congress leaders of having sympathies for Pakistan.

Rudra Raju asserted that it was the Congress Party that first condemned the brutal terrorist attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam and demanded strict action.

He reminded that Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi had extended full support to any decisive action the government might take, as declared during the CWC meeting.

Raju said that the Congress Party has always stood for the nation and not for religion, adding that it is the BJP that consistently indulges in religion-based politics.

Referring to Pawan Kalyan’s political alliances, Rudra Raju cautioned that BJP is merely using him in different states to expand its influence and will discard him once its goals are achieved.

Recognising this early would be beneficial for Pawan Kalyan’s political future, he suggested.

He questioned the appropriateness of such statements from a person holding the Deputy Chief Minister’s position, especially when unresolved matters like the implementation of bifurcation promises and financial aid for the Polavaram project remain pressing for Andhra Pradesh.

He recalled how Pawan Kalyan had once mocked BJP’s package offer in place of Special Category Status by comparing it to “stale laddus”. That courage, he claimed, is missing in today’s Pawan Kalyan.