Pawan to tour State from Vijaya Dasami

Mangalagiri: Political Affairs Committee chairman of Jana Sena Nadendla Manohar announced here on Friday that Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan would launch State-wide tour from October 5 from Tirupati to expose the failures of the State government and to oppose its anti-people policies. Stating that Pawan would cover all the districts, Manohar said that the elections to the State Assembly might be announced in March next and called upon the cadre to be ready to face the elections.

Since there is only six months time, the cadre must be ready with strategies, he said. He was addressing the meeting at the party headquarters here with handloom wing chairman Chillapalli Srinivas in the chair. He distributed insurance policies and kits to the active members of the party. The volunteers who enrolled maximum members into the party were given mementoes.

Manohar suggested that the party cadre should visit the villages and talk to people. Referring to the party chief extending financial help to farmers with his own funds, he said that no leader ever did that in the past. Nobody came to the rescue of the families of 132 tenant farmers who committed suicides in the Chief Minister's own district.

Guntur district unit president Gade Venkateswara Rao, convener Kalyan Siva Srinivas, Jana Sena state secretary Syed Zilani, Guntur city unit president Nerella Suresh and others were present.