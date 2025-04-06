Payyavula urges carrying forward Jagjivan Ram’s ideals

Anantapur: To commemorate 118th birth anniversary of Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram, an eminent leader and social reformer, Finance Minister Pyyavula Keshav offered floral tributes to the statue of the late leader near Saptagiri circle here on Saturday. He was joined by district Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V and other officials.

In his address, Minister Keshav emphasised the enduring relevance of Jagjivan Ram’s principles. He lauded Dr Ram as a beacon of hope for marginalised communities and a significant figure in India’s struggle for independence and its subsequent political evolution. He recalled Jagjivan Ram’s early activism during a labor rally in Kolkata, his active participation in the Quit India Movement, and his prominent stance against the Emergency. He further highlighted Jagjivan Ram’s consistent advocacy for the downtrodden, predating his political career, through the establishment of platforms to challenge untouchability and promote equal access to temples and public resources.

Minister Keshav affirmed the unparalleled nature of Dr. Ram’s extensive political service and stressed the societal obligation to honor his contributions and transmit his message of social justice to future generations. Collector Dr Vinod Kumar echoed the Minister’s sentiments, acknowledging Jagjivan Ram’s visionary leadership as an inspiration for the district’s progressive development. He highlighted the successful implementation of various welfare schemes under the Social Welfare department in Anantapur, including loan disbursement initiatives, with future disbursements planned in conjunction with Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s forthcoming birth anniversary. The Collector reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of SC, ST, and other marginalized communities and its dedicated efforts towards their upliftment.

Key officials, public representatives, and community leaders from various departments participated in the event.