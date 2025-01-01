People are my high command: Naidu

Narasaraopet (Palnadu dist): Continuing is rapport with people, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who participated in the distribution of monthly pension to beneficiaries on Tuesday said that for him people were his high command and that he would strive for their welfare and would stand by them like a good friend when they are in trouble.

Naidu visited the residence of Talari Saramma to hand over the pension and directed the officials to see that her daughter gets coaching for the NEET exam. Naidu told officials to sanction Rs 5-lakh loan to her son from the SC Corporation so that he can start his own business and construct a house. This would be in addition to Rs 60,000 financial assistance for the tyre shop he runs at present.

Naidu went into their kitchen, prepared coffee and shared with them. He also promised Rs 60,000 as financial assistance from the Government for the tyre shop being run by Saramma’s son Yedukondalu.

Later, addressing a huge gathering, the Chief Minister said that the people in the State suffered a lot in the past five years and the situation was so bad that they could not even come out of their houses. He said that unlike the former CM who never had any direct contact with people, he would not only be visiting them often but would also take care of their wellbeing.

The Chief Minister said that the State had witnessed destruction in the past five years and diversion of Central funds.

No industry had come to the state as they feared 'J' tax. The alliance gov-ernment was now putting the state back on track and all systems were being revived, he said.

Listing out the achievements of the government he said 198 An-na Canteens have been set up, GST on handloom workers has been lifted while the GO 217 which had seriously hit the liveli-hood of fishermen has been cancelled and a corporation has been formed for goldsmiths, CM said.

Naidu said the state government was giving the highest priority to water conservation, the Chief Minister said that transforming the State as drought-free by interlinking the rivers has been set as a main goal.

Acknowledged the services rendered by the party activists, he promised to stand by them and will duly recognise their services. Naidu said TDP now has 90 lakh members, and he called upon them to be brand ambassadors of the alliance government. He said they should go to the people and explain the achievements of the government along with the philosophy of TDP as a party.