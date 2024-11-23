People told to be honest to get US visa

Vijayawada: Rebekah Drame, consular chief of US Consulate at Hyderabad, speaking on the US Consulate services in addition to visa processing procedure, underlined the ever-growing trade, economic, social and people to people relations between the two democracies - one being the oldest and other the largest.

She said that the key component in US VISA was being honest with declarations. “The Consulate is trying to reduce the vISA process times further to meet the ever-growing demand from India,” she said. She was addressing an exclusive interactive session organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (AP and TG) on USA Business and Tourism visas with the US Consulate General on Thursday at Efftronics Systems Seminar Hall. The US Consular team also included Jeanne Sokolowski, Deputy consular information unit and Aishwarya Rawat, supervisor at US Consulate General, Hyderabad.

Earlier, Anvesh Dasari, Director of Efftronics Systems welcomed the gathering. Sreedevi Devireddy, vice-chairperson of IACC, emphasised on the importance of awareness programmes on US Business and Tourism visas.

The meeting was attended by around 40 members representing industry and academia who raised many queries on issues connected with the US Business and Tourism visa process. The US consular chief clarified them.