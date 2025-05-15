Petitioner satisfaction key to resolve complaints

Kakinada: District Revenue Officer of Kakinada J Venkata Rao has directed officials that grievances received under the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) should only be resolved by the designated grievance officer. He issued these instructions during a training session on the PGRS held at the Kakinada Collectorate on Wednesday.

The session was attended by DLDO Vasudeva Rao and Housing PD NVV Satyanarayana, along with other officials.

During the programme, he emphasised that once an application is received, it should be reviewed to determine whether it falls under the jurisdiction of the concerned department. If it is relevant, the grievance should be resolved within the department. If not, it should be forwarded to the appropriate department without delay.

The DRO instructed officials to approach grievances positively, ensuring a polite and considerate interaction with the complainants. He advised that any endorsements should be made only after careful consideration. After resolving a grievance, officials must inform the complainant and ensure their satisfaction with the resolution, he added.

DRO clarified that grievances resolved at the district level will undergo a two-stage audit. Initially, district-level officers will conduct the first audit, followed by a second audit by the district-level committee. If any grievance is found to be improperly resolved, a memo will be issued to the concerned officer. Moreover, if the district-level audit is found lacking, a memo will also be issued to the district officer.

Grievances that have passed the district-level audit will be subject to a third-level audit at the state level. State officials will directly interact with beneficiaries to confirm their satisfaction. If the beneficiaries express dissatisfaction, memos may be issued at the state level as well.

The DRO stressed that grievances must be resolved in a manner that ensures complainant’s satisfaction. In cases where grievances cannot be resolved, the reasons must be documented. District, divisional, and mandal-level officers, as well as section superintendents from the Collectorate were present.