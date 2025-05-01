PJR honoured at new temple inauguration

Anantapur: Villagers honored PJR on Wednesday, the inauguration ceremony of the new temple of Sri Anjaneya Swamy and the installation of the Anjaneya Swamy Statue Social Services Trust was held under the auspices of the village people in Anumpalli village of Pamidi mandal. The village people honored senior leader of the Telugu Desam Party Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy with shawls and garlands and gave a grand welcome with drums. Later, Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy visited Anjaneya Swamy and a puja program was held.

PJR said that he is happy that the people of Anumpalli village have established the new temple of Sri Anjaneya Swamy irrespective of party affiliation. I wish that everyone should be together like brothers and sisters in every village like this village. I wish that everyone should be happy and content with the blessings of Anjaneya Swamy. The program was attended by committee members and devotees of Palakshi Reddy, Phanindra Bhupathi, Ranji, Ashok, Shiva, Dilip Reddy, Shabbir, Rajesh and the village people.