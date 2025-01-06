PM to lay stone for rly zone on Jan 8

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam is getting decked up for welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 8 when he would lay foundation stone for the long-pending South Coast Railway Zone and inaugurate a host of other projects.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the NTPC Integrated Green Hydrogen Hub at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district in a virtual mode. The company will invest Rs 65,370 crore in three different phases. The projects include Krishnapatnam Industrial Hub worth Rs 1,518 crore, foundation stone for Bulk Drug Park at Nakkapalli mandal wherein more than 50,000 in each of the projects will get employment.

The PM would also be participating in a roadshow from Sampath Vinayagar temple till Andhra University Engineering College Grounds where the public meeting with three lakh people would be held.

A team of ministers, headed by Minister for IT and HR Nara Lokesh, on Sunday reviewed he arrangements for the PMs visit. Later speaking to media Lokesh along with Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and leaders said that the double engine Sarkar headed by PM Modi at the Centre and Nara Chandrababu Naidu in AP will put the state back on fast track development. Replying a host of questions, he said that the state was just coming out of coma thanks to the handholding by the Centre.

He said people should understand the amount of damage the previous government had done to the state. He said all IT companies from Vizag had moved out. Many other companies from other parts also exited from the state. Now when they are trying to bring them back, these companies are asking for a written guarantee that Jagan would never come to power in AP.

That is the kind of fear the previous government created and destroyed the state. The craze for palaces everywhere and even having camp office for the former CM’s wife had cost the state dearly. He said the alliance government had to pay Rs 200 crore fine to NGT for destruction of the red sand hills and construction of Vizag palace by Jagan.

He, however, said that all the MPs and MLAs of the alliance parties were making all-out efforts at the Centre and in the state to ensure that AP regains its

lost glory.