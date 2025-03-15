PM to reboot Amaravati works

Vijayawada : The long-stalled development of Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh, is set to resume in April with renewed momentum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who laid the foundation stone for Amaravati in 2015, is expected to visit the city between April 15 and 20 to perform a puja and formally relaunch the development works.

As part of the initiative, the Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will host Srinivasa Kalyanam at the TTD temple in Venkatapalem, Amaravati, starting this Saturday. The event will be conducted on a grand scale, with active participation from the farmers who donated their land for the capital’s development.

Sources indicate that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu initially invited the Prime Minister to relaunch the works in the third week of March. However, due to the PM’s tight schedule, his visit is now expected in mid-April.

Meanwhile, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has finalised tenders worth nearly ₹40,000 crore for the capital’s development. The state cabinet is expected to approve these tenders on Monday. Committed to completing the project within two years, the state government has already secured approximately ₹30,000 crore in funding, including loans from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and HUDCO. Additionally, the central government has released ₹15,000 crore for the project.

With the groundwork laid and financial backing in place, Amaravati’s long-awaited development is poised for a significant revival in the coming months.