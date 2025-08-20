Police arrest two for flying drone at MLA office

Nellore: Police arrested two persons on the charges of shooting photos with drones at crusher location owned by Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy at Annavaram village of Jaladanki mandal, and seized weapons from them on Tuesday.

The incident came to light as the staff noticed two drones were flying at the crusher location as they immediately informed the matter to MLA (Dagumati Venkata Reddy) immediately alerted the police.

Police rushed to the spot taken the accused in to their custody.

The accused were identified as K Venu, and M Vinodh Kumar of Kavali town.

It is said to have duo have been working in the office of former Kavali YSRCP MLA Ramireddy Prathapkumar Reddy (RPR) at Kavali town.

According to the sources during the interrogation the accused reportedly admitted that they tried to shoot the crusher location through Drone Cameras of Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy following directions of RPR’s PA offered them Rs 6,000 for the purpose.

Speaking the media persons Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy said that he used to stay at crusher location whenever available in the constituency.

The MLA alleged that former YSRCP Kavali MLA Ramireddy Prathapkumar Reddy has been hatching conspiracy to eliminate him for the last few days.

The MLA said that he will bring the issue to the notice of party high command as he is feeling insecure of his life with former Kavali MLA(RPR).

Jaladanki police registered the case and are investigating.

Meanwhile after the incident, ‘Dagumati’ went to Vijayawada to discuss the matter with the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.