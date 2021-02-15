Political activity picks up pace in Anantapur after SEC notification

Anantapur: With the State Election Commission issuing notification for the urban local body polls, there is a sudden spurt in political activity and many aspirants representing main political parties, the TDP and YSRCP going into a huddle with supporters. The homes of ex-councillors and corporators and fresh aspirants have become a beehive of activity. The Election Commission notification enthused political parties as the local body elections are fought on party and political lines.

There are eight municipalities and three Nagara Panchayats in the district. In all, there are 358 municipal wards for which 2,536 nominations had been filed in March 2020 and just at a time when the date of withdrawal of nominations was to expire on March 16, 2020, the SEC announced postponement of elections abruptly in the middle of election process.

Hindupur municipality has 38 wards for which 360 nominations had been filed, Dharmavaram 40 wards and 241 nominations had been filed. Tadipatri with 36 wards received 230 nominations, Guntakal with 37 wards got 234 nominations. Kadiri with 36 wards received 270 nominations and Gooty with 25 wards got 121 nominations. Rayadurgam with 32 wards got 166 nominations and Kalyandurgam with 24 wards got 184 nominations and Puttaparthi and Madakasira with 20 wards each received 118 and 96 nominations respectively.

Anantapur Municipal Corporation and Hindupur Municipality were ruled by TDP in the past. EX-MLAs of TDP are holding emergency sessions with supporters to determine candidatures within their Assembly constituency domain. TDP of course for some time had been holding parleys expecting civic body elections anytime after panchayat polls and had been working out strategies to win civic body polls believing that urban voters will definitely be with the TDP as the party enjoys more urban support when compared to rural centric YSRCP. Political climate in the district suddenly is heating up.

Meanwhile, Collector Gandham Chandrudu told 'The Hans India' that the model code of conduct will come into immediate effect with the SEC releasing notification for the civic polls, picking up from where it stopped during last year March 15. According to the latest guidelines, those who want to withdraw from the electoral fray must come in person to effect withdrawal from contest and third-party withdrawal application will not be entertained.