Polls: SP Senthil Kumar warns anti-social elements

Chittoor: Superintendent of Police S Senthil Kumar on Sunday said that 510 police personnel were deputed for elections to be held in Kuppam urban local body, Baganurpalayam ZPTC and 8 MPTCs for three days from November 15-17.

Speaking to media here, he said that strict action would be initiated against anti-social elements if they resort to create law and order problem during the elections. He reiterated that mode code of conduct would be strictly enforced and section 144 was also enforced around polling centres besides section 30 of Police Act. The voter can exercise his franchise in a free and fair manner.

Besides identifying sensitive poling centres, he said all polling stations were equipped with CC cameras. The SP further said that rowdysheets would be opened against the miscreants if they resort to create law and order problem. He said one ASP, DSPs-5, Inspectors -16, Sub-Inspectors–30, head constables-65, constables-225, Home Guards-80 besides AR force would be deployed. Already bindover cases have been registered against 310 offenders in the district while instructions were given to the hotels, lodges and Kalyanamandapams not to allow the strangers or the outsiders in election centres, the SP said. He appealed to voters to dial 100 for any assistance if needed while exercising their franchise.