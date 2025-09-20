  • Menu
Prakhar Jain to head I&PR

Vijayawada: Prakhar Jain, chief executive officer of Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) has been placed in full additional charge of the posts of director of information and public relations department and managing director of AP State Film Television and Theatre Development Corporation until further orders. Chief secretary K Vijayanand issued orders to this effect on Friday.

