‘Prepare action plan within 72 hrs to face flood risk’

Anantapur : District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar and Anantapur Urban MLA Daggupati Prasad have issued a directive for immediate formulation of a comprehensive action plan within the next 72 hours. Emphasising the necessity of proactive measures, the district administration aims to provide crucial assistance for the enhancement of flood management strategies, particularly in flood-prone areas within the constituency.

Speaking at a meeting here on Saturday, the Collector said the focal point of the proposed action plan revolves around meticulous identification of high-risk zones and the implementation of effective drainage solutions to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall. Municipal Corporation Commissioner, in collaboration with a panel of officials from diverse departments, is slated to convene a pivotal meeting to address critical areas such as Nadimivanka and Maruvavanka, where water accumulation and blockages pose a significant threat during adverse weather conditions.

The Collector said that in addition to flood management initiatives, a comprehensive sanitation and fogging programme is scheduled for immediate execution to combat potential outbreak of diseases such as malaria and dengue in anticipation of upcoming monsoon season. To foster public involvement and facilitate prompt response to community concerns, a special phone-in programme on All India Radio will be organised to engage with residents and address their queries swiftly. Anantapur Urban MLA Daggupati Prasad underscored the need for swift action to prevent waterlogging and potential damages. With a three-km stretch at risk of flooding, encroachments should be removed immediately to protect nearby areas. Furthermore, he said that a proposal to plant one lakh saplings on behalf of municipalities has been put forth to enhance environmental sustainability, with a strong focus on fostering long-term ecological benefits.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Corporation Commissioner Megha Swaroop, Municipal Administration RD PVVS Murthy, APSPDCL Superintendent Engineer Surendra, Public Health DE Rammohan Reddy, Assistant District Fire Officer Lingamaiah and others.

