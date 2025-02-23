Preserve Sanctity Of Seven Hills

How has the AP government permitted the construction of a seven-star hotel at the foothills of the Tirumala, very close to Alipiri, the starting point of journey on to the abode of Lord? The objection raised by the devotees is being ignored and his government apparently hurried the Tirupati Urban Development Authority to clear the files permitting the Mumtaz group hotels to go ahead with the hotel construction. The Hindus’ objection is not for Muslim sounding name but its very location of the hotel and activities which are normally associated with the 7-star hotels.

As per the memorandum of understanding the proposed star hotel will serve liquor, run a bar, serve all kinds of non-veg foods including the beef which are a totally a taboo in Tirumala hills. The said hotel of Oberoi group will have a spa, swimming pool etc., which are meant for the recreation and rejuvenation of those rich people coming from different parts of the globe. Hindus have no objection for such facilities being offered for tourists in Tirupati and in fact there are many other establishments in Tirupati which are offering such luxuries. But none of them is close to the seven hills and this Oberoi can also have its hotel in a different location.

Hope Chandrababu Naidu, the CM, and Pawan Kalyan, the deputy CM, both of whom are committed devotees of Lord Venkateshwara, understand the sentiment of Hindus and order the stoppage of the construction of the star hotel at Peruru, close to Alipiri, before the Hindu Sadhu Sangh intensifies their agitation.

–Dr Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao,Vijayawada