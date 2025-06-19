Live
Prominence should be given to working activists
Highlights
Pattikonda MLA KE Shyam Kumar explained organisational election procedures of TDP at a meeting here on Wednesday.
Kurnool: Pattikonda MLA KE Shyam Kumar explained organisational election procedures of TDP at a meeting here on Wednesday. He noted that affiliated organisations and committees should be selected that provide important positions to continuously working activists.
Pattikonda mandala observer Y Rameshwar Reddy said that according to social change, positions should be provided to all communities and activists should be selected, who should inform the people about the welfare schemes and development undertaken by the government.
Minority Cell leader Jikriyaj Bhasha, Pattikonda mandal convener Sudhakar and senior leaders were present.
