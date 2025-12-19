Protect children from early marriage and child labor

Tirupati: A one-day training programme for field staff focused on curbing child marriages and child labour held under Centre for Women's Studies and Extension Centre of Sri Venkateswara University along with Pragati NGO has commenced here on Thursday.

The event taught ‘Behavioral Change Communication (BCC) and Counseling Techniques’.

Director of the Centre for Women's Studies Professor D Sai Sujatha said ‘Educated children are society's true wealth. Modern education builds a bright future’. She stressed that no child should miss school or waste childhood in work. She guided staff on communication and counselling methods to bring change at village level.

Pragati NGO Director Ramana, who presided over the event, called for united efforts to uproot social evils like child marriages and child labor.

VINS NGO Director R Meera, guest speaker, advised the staff to closely watch parents' behaviour, adding that changing mindsets would make it easier to end these harmful practices.

The training covered modern counselling methods, challenges in child protection, and theright to education. Staff learned practical ways to overcome these issues.

Director of MASS organisation K Narayana, Dr Raja Rajeswari, Dr Sunitha Varalakshmi and others were present.