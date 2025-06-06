Protect saplings to benefit future generations

Rajamahendravaram: As part of World Environment Day celebrations, a major initiative to plant 4 lakh saplings across the district has been launched, district collector P Prasanthi announced on Thursday. She called on everyone to protect these saplings for the benefit of future generations.

The main event was held at the Government Arts College campus in Rajahmundry under the aegis of the Forest Department, where the district collector participated as the chief guest. Chief Conservator of Forests BNN Murthy and other senior officials were also present. Speaking on the occasion, collector Prasanthi said the critical impact of climate change, stating that even a two-degree rise in global temperatures could severely disrupt human life. “

The saplings we plant today will grow into mighty trees in 20 years and benefit future generations,” she said. She also urged the public to reduce plastic usage, citing its harmful effects on the environment.

MLA Adireddy Srinivas, addressing the gathering, said the coalition government has set a goal of planting one crore saplings across the state to enhance green cover and fight climate change. Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg warned about the severe environmental damage caused by single-use plastics. He informed that five special enforcement teams consisting entirely of women have been deployed to inspect various warehouses and localities in the city.

These teams will seize 10,000 metric tonnes of single-use plastic, he added. Chief Conservator of Forests BNN Murthy noted that the increasing use of plastic is causing drastic changes in the environment. He said that microplastics are entering the human bloodstream through widespread plastic consumption. DFO Srinivas, District School Education Officer K Vasudeva Rao, District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao, and District Tribal Welfare Officer KN Jyothi participated in this meeting.