Pulivendula will be developed in all fronts - CM YS Jagan

Kadapa: Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that he will be taking Pulivendula constituency in all fronts. Addressing the gathering at the government after laying foundation stones Rs 1330 crores worth 26 various developmental works on Wednesday he said Pulivendula is a backward area as the people of this constituency forced to go on migration due to lack of a proper lively hood.

The chief minister recalled that his father Rajasekhar Reddy has initiated steps by introducing various projects under Pulivendula Area Development Authority(PADA) but after his father died the proposed schemes were dropped in the middle due to various reasons.

The chief said that RS 114.74 worth various developmental projects like Pulivendula Branch Canal(PBC), Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir(CBR), construction of CC roads, beautification of Pulivendula town, construction of Anganwadi buildings, infrastructure facilities for junior college etc under PADA.

Admitting that there was problem witnessing for water to agriculture operations, he disclosed that to overcome such problem government has decided to construct another 20tmcft capacity dam at the lower portion Gandikota Reservoir between Aliveti palle, Teneti palle villages.

He said that there was also a proposal for widening the road from Muddanuru to Kodikonda check post, 132 kV electrical substation at Nalla cheruvu, integrated packhouse pre-cooler, etc in coming days.

On this occasion the chief has laid foundations for various developmental works like Rs 347 crores worth YSR government medical college, lift irrigation project meant to supply water for Vempalle, Vemula Mandals through GNSS, 57.37km length underground drainage in Pulivendula town, another lift irrigation scheme on CBR to provide drinking water to 7 UCiL affected villages, etc.

The earlier chief minister along with family members participated in Chirstmas celebrations at CSI church in Pulivendula town.

Deputy chief minister Amzadh Basha, ministers A. Suresh, Alla Nani, Avanthi Srinivas, Sankara Narayana, Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, government chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy and others were present.