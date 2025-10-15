Pushpayagam in Srivari temple on Oct 30

Tirumala: The annual Pushpayagam will be performed with religious fervour at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, Tirumala on October 30.

As part of this, Ankurarpanam will be conducted on October 29 between 8 pm and 9 pm.

On the day of Pushpayagam, after the Second Archana, Second Bell and Naivedyam, the processional deities Sri Malayappa Swamy along with His consorts Sri Devi and Bhu Devi will be taken to the Kalyana Mandapam at the Sampangi Prakaram, where Snapana Tirumanjanam will be performed.

From 1 pm to 5 pm, the grand Pushpayagam will be conducted, using various types of flowers and holy leaves.

Later in the evening, after the Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, Sri Malayappa Swamy will bless the devotees with a procession along the four mada streets.

Cancellation of Arjitha Sevas due to Ankurarpanam on October 29, the Sahasra Deepalankara Seva in the evening has been cancelled by TTD. On October 30, the day of Pushpayagam Tiruppavada Seva, Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva and Arjitha Brahmotsavam sevas are cancelled. The Tomala Seva and Archana will be performed in Ekantam.