Pydithalli Ammavari Sirimanotsavam to be held today, officials make arrangements

The officials are gearing up for the Sirimanotsavam of Goddess Pydithalli in Ilavelpu, north Andhra, with extensive arrangements in place for the festivities taking place today. A large number of devotees have gathered, eager to seek darshan of the goddess.

In anticipation of the event, measures have been implemented to ensure the comfort of pilgrims, including dedicated queue lines. A significant police presence has been deployed to maintain order and safety. Devotees are participating actively, offering turmeric kumkas to the Sirimanu in Hukkumpet, while the municipal corporation has arranged bio-toilets within the area and additional sanitation personnel, who will operate in three shifts, to maintain cleanliness. Water stations are also available along the queues to keep devotees refreshed.

As part of the proceedings, Anuvamsaka trustee Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju presented silk garments to the goddess, marking a significant moment in the festivities. Plans are in place to conclude the Sirimanotsavam before nightfall, with the procession set to commence at 3 PM.

The Kalpavalli Pydimamba Sirimanotsavam has been described as a soul-stirring experience, and it is expected to fulfil the wishes of those in attendance. Bantupalli Venkata Rao, the priest who will ascend the Sirimanu as a representation of the goddess for the ninth time today, is excited for the event. He is following in the footsteps of his father, Bantupalli Bairaginayudu, who ascended Siriman 27 times, a tradition passed down through generations.

Officials have indicated that the Siriman chariot will depart from Hukumpet at 10:30 AM to reach the goddess's temple. The siriman procession is scheduled to start at 3 PM, with all arrangements completed beforehand.

In terms of security, Superintendent of Police A.R. Damodar has confirmed that special measures are in place for the Sirimanotsavam. A network of 120 CCTV cameras and 12 drones has been deployed to monitor the area and ensure safety, with thorough checks conducted by dog and bomb squads. The SP has emphasised the importance of vigilance, instructing officers and staff to remain alert in the command control room.