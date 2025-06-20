Rain alert issued to AP and Telangana for three days

The Meteorological Department has issued alerts for the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to the expansion of the southwest monsoon, surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal, and the influence of a trough. Predictions indicate moderate to heavy rainfall across these regions over the coming days.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, moderate rains accompanied by thunder and lightning are expected in several districts of Telangana on Friday and Saturday. Additionally, strong gusty winds, reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour, are forecasted for all districts in Telangana during this period.

Today, isolated locations across the following districts may experience moderate rain, thunder, and lightning: Adilabad, Komarambhim, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy.

Temperatures are projected to vary, with Nalgonda reaching a maximum of 36.5 degrees Celsius and Mahabubnagar experiencing a minimum of 31 degrees Celsius on Friday.

In Andhra Pradesh, ongoing rains are attributed to the influences of the southwest monsoon, surface circulation, and troughs. The AP Disaster Management Organization has noted that light rain could occur in districts including Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu.

Residents of both states are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions during this period of adverse weather.