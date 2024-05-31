Live
Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in Andhra Pradesh For Next Three Days
The meteorological department has predicted predicted rains for three days in Andhra Pradesh as the southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala. The weather forecast for the next three days predicts varying conditions in different parts of the state.
In North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at one or two places on Friday and Saturday. Thunderstorms are likely, with strong winds blowing at speeds of 30-40 mph. Sunday may see light to moderate rain or thundershowers at some places, with heavy rains possible in one or two places. Thunderstorms and strong winds are also expected.
South Coastal Andhra Pradesh may experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers at one or two places on Friday, with thunderstorms and strong winds of 30-40 mph. On Saturday, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are forecasted at a few places, with the possibility of thunderstorms as well. Hailstorm is likely at one or two places.
In Rayalaseema, there is a chance of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in one or two places on Friday, with thunderstorms and strong winds. Saturday may see rain or thundershowers at some places, with thunderstorms also likely.