Rajamahendravaram: Builders gear up to resume activities

Rajamahendravaram: The construction activity in the district will be resumed in two days as the government has declared the district as orange zone with easing of some restrictions. The construction activity in the district was stalled since 40 days due to lockdown and thousands of workers lost their livelihood. The construction of over 2,000 apartments and single houses also came to a standstill.



With the government relaxing some restrictions, the builders are gearing up their machinery to commence the works. The prices of steel, cement and bricks are sky rocketing due to lockdown and some builders are expressing concern in this regard.

At present as many as seven lakh metric tonnes of sand was available at seven stock points in Bommur, Jaggampeta, Sitanagaram and Kakinada. In Rajamahendravaram also, the construction of scores of apartments and government buildings are also stalled. K Raju, a builder, said the government should open all sand ramps in the district to supply sand for the construction activity. The lockdown posed many problems to the builders and incurring huge loss and it will take more time to come out of it, he added.

The government should regulate the prices of steel, cement and bricks and give priority to construction sector to revive it.