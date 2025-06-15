Recognising selfless service, SVIMS celebrates World Blood Donor Day

Tirupati: Recognising the life-saving role of voluntary blood donors, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) celebrated World Blood Donor Day by honouring 77 individuals for their selfless contributions with certificates of appreciation.

The event, held on Saturday and organised by the Department of Immunohematology and Transfusion Medicine (Blood Centre), acknowledged the crucial impact of regular blood donors in sustaining emergency and advanced medical care.

Speaking on the occasion, SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr R V Kumar underlined the need to make blood donation a part of everyday life. “Blood is not only essential in emergencies and trauma care, but is also crucial across all super-specialty departments,” he noted.

Reflecting on his own experiences, he shared that he had donated blood countless times. “On one occasion, I even had the opportunity to donate blood just before performing open-heart surgery,” he recalled.

He also highlighted the exceptional performance of the SVIMS Blood Centre, which has now been designated as a training hub for organisations conducting voluntary blood donation camps.

SVIMS Dean Dr Alladi Mohan pointed out the stark gap in demand and supply of blood units in India.

“While the country needs four crore units of blood annually, only 40 lakh units are available. Although 50 per cent of the population is eligible to donate, only four out of every 1,000 people actually donate,” he said, attributing the shortfall to lack of awareness.

He stressed that men can donate every three months and women every six months without health risks.

Medical Superintendent Dr Ram highlighted the introduction of the National Health Mission’s ‘e-Rakt Kosh’ app, which facilitates easier access to blood donation services. He encouraged young people to actively participate in blood donation drives.

Head of the Blood Centre Dr Sridhar Babu shared that this year’s World Blood Donor Day is being celebrated with the theme ‘Give blood. Give hope – Together we save lives’. All attendees took a pledge to donate blood whenever someone is in need.

SVIMS Registrar Dr Aparna R Bitla, in-charge Principal of Sri Padmavathi Women’s Medical College Dr Mukteshwarayya, RMO Dr Kotireddy, Senior Professor of Cardiology Dr Vanajakshamma, and several others participated.