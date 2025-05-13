Red Book applies to wrongdoers only: Gottipati Ravi

Ongole: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar issued a strong warning that the ‘Red Book’ will only apply to those who commit wrongdoings, ensuring they will face consequences. The minister and others participated in the inauguration of Sri Harshini Engineering & Technology College for Women at Yedugundlapadu.

The minister encouraged students to develop political consciousness from an early age, arguing that social change is possible through political awareness and youth engagement. He assured students that the coalition government will stand in their support.

Speaking to the media, the minister emphasised that the NDA government in the state is a people’s government committed to ensuring citizens’ freedom of movement. He criticised the previous government under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that the Electricity department was used as a revenue source to burden the people unnecessarily.

The minister announced that the coalition government has not and will not increase electricity charges. He revealed that they renegotiated a power supply agreement with Axis Energy, reducing the per-unit rate from Rs 5.12 to Rs 4.60, aimed at minimising the financial burden on citizens.

He stressed the government’s commitment to provide quality electricity at affordable rates, in line with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s vision. He announced a significant focus on renewable energy projects in Prakasam district and Rayalaseema districts.

Gottipati Ravi Kumar also accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of repeatedly attempting to malign the coalition government, emphasising that their administration is a truly democratic government that prioritises people’s interests and freedom. The minister concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to transparent and people-friendly governance, promising to continue working for the welfare of the citizens.