Redesign projects to handle heavy inflows, outflows: CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday asked officials to provide immediate compensation for death of livestock while ordering vaccination of livestock with sufficient fodder supply to the affected families along with stepped up essentials supply. Drinking water and electricity should get the priority, he said.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to gear up to the weather realities and redesign projects in the districts to handle heavy inflows and outflows due to unprecedented rains in future. Projects like Annamayya and Pincha should be re-modelled.

At a video conference on Wednesday, he told the Collectors to ensure that every call to 104 was answered and responded to the needs as the floods had impacted 95,000 families.

He instructed the officials to expedite the process of payment of compensation for those whose houses were completely damaged and partially damaged within the next 3–4 days and added that new houses should be sanctioned for completely damaged houses.

He said Rs 1.80 lakh must be sanctioned immediately for construction of new house along with the compensation announced for damaged houses. Action plan for repairing roads and other infrastructure should be put in place without further delay, he said.

The Chief Minister said Annamayya project should be designed to release 2.85 lakh cusecs of water, instead of 2.17 lakh cusecs. He said the project received an inflow of 3.25 lakh cusecs of floodwater triggering breach of the project. He said a report was submitted in 2017 regarding Annamayya Project to improve the quality of the dam and it was neglected by the then government.

He directed the administrative machinery to focus on the safety of irrigation projects in all districts. He also ordered fresh data collection on capacities of all dams and tanks in the State.

Officials told the Chief Minister that 95,949 families got essential supplies and also a financial assistance of Rs 2,000. YSR Kadapa district Collector V Vijayarama Raju said power had been restored in 155 villages and drinking water was being supplied through tankers.