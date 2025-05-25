Remaining nominated posts to be filled soon: Savitha

Puttaparthi: Minister for BC and EWS Welfare S Savitha announced that all remaining nominated posts in the State will be filled soon. She also assured that every TDP activist, who toiled for the party’s development, will be duly recognised.

Speaking at district-level Mahanadu held in Puttaparthi on Saturday, Savitha revealed that a decision regarding withdrawal of illegal cases filed against TDP leaders and activists by the previous government will also be taken shortly.She credited former CM NT Rama Rao with bringing marginalised communities into the political mainstream and stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh, the TDP has grown even stronger. She said that no other party in the country has a dedicated cadre base like the TDP.

The Minister praised that Naidu and Lokesh treat party activists like their own children, offering them accident insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh and supporting education of children from poor worker families. She noted that rapid development and welfare are progressing under Naidu’s leadership. She stated that key infrastructure projects like Amaravati and Polavaram are progressing at full pace, with the Polavaram project nearing completion. Once finished, this project will enable the filling of all irrigation projects in Rayalaseema.

She also mentioned Godavari-Banacharla project, for which the CM is putting in significant effort. Upon its completion, every acre in Rayalaseema will receive irrigation water. She criticised the previous government for neglecting Rayalaseema and praised the current administration for attracting industries and striving to develop the region into an industrial and horticulture hub. The Minister lauded the tireless efforts of TDP workers that led to the coalition’s success in recent elections and reaffirmed that their efforts will not go unnoticed. She reiterated that nominated positions will soon be filled, and Minister Nara Lokesh has already initiated the process. She urged all TDP leaders and workers across the district to attend the upcoming Mahanadu event, scheduled for May 27–29 in Kadapa, in large numbers to make it a grand success.

Prominent leaders including MP BK Parthasaradhi, MLAs Paritala Sunitha, Palle Sindhura Reddy, MS Raju, Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, former ministers N Krishnappa, Palle Raghunath Reddy, former MLC Tippeswamy, leaders Anjanappa, Paritala Sriram and TDP workers in large numbers attended.